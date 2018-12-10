Europe

Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle removes ceremonial mace in protest of delayed Brexit vote

British lawmakers jeered and gasped after a lawmaker, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, removed the parliamentary mace to protest the government’s postponement of the Brexit vote.Dec. 10, 2018

  • Watch British lawmaker remove ceremonial mace to protest delay of Brexit vote

    00:27

  • Macron on Paris riots: 'I take my share of responsibility'

    01:29

  • British PM Theresa May explains why she postponed Brexit vote

    01:55

  • Nobel Peace Prize laureate calls on world to protect women from sexual violence

    01:09

  • Macron set to address France after massive yellow vest protests

    02:21

  • Merkel’s farewell warnings seem to reference Trump

    00:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All