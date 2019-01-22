Watch Lady Gaga stop concert to call out VP Pence on LGBTQ rights

Lady Gaga stops concert to call out Vice President Pence on LGBTQ rights 01:23 copied!

Lady Gaga interrupted her Las Vegas concert of more than 5,000 fans to call out Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen. The singer was responding to recent news that Karen Pence is returning to teaching art at an evangelical Christian school in northern Virginia that explicitly bans LGBTQ employees and students.

