Watch Lady Gaga stop concert to call out VP Pence on LGBTQ rights

Lady Gaga stops concert to call out Vice President Pence on LGBTQ rights01:23
Lady Gaga interrupted her Las Vegas concert of more than 5,000 fans to call out Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen. The singer was responding to recent news that Karen Pence is returning to teaching art at an evangelical Christian school in northern Virginia that explicitly bans LGBTQ employees and students.
Watch Lady Gaga stop concert to call out VP Pence on LGBTQ rights01:23
Gay couple targeted in homophobic attack in Austin01:52
Transgender woman who was assaulted in North Carolina bar speaks out01:44
Homophobic tirade caught on camera at Seattle spa02:26
Arizona Senator Sinema sworn into office on law book01:03
Neighborhood comes together after gay couple’s pride flag removed from backyard01:06