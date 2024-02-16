IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Landmark legislation as Greece legalizes same-sex marriage
    Landmark legislation as Greece legalizes same-sex marriage

Early TODAY

Landmark legislation as Greece legalizes same-sex marriage

00:23

Greece became the first Orthodox Christian country to legalize same-sex civil marriage. A cross-party majority of 176 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament voted late Thursday in favor of the billFeb. 16, 2024

    Landmark legislation as Greece legalizes same-sex marriage

