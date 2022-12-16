IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Landslide in Malaysia leaves over a dozen dead, multiple missing

Landslide in Malaysia leaves over a dozen dead, multiple missing

Malaysian authorities say over a dozen people are dead and multiple others are feared buried after a landslide near a tourist campsite in Batang Kali.Dec. 16, 2022

