Landslide buries more than 15 homes in Peru

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Landslide buries more than 15 homes in Peru01:08
UP NEXT
Inside Zhytomyr, Ukraine as Russian attacks devastate the community01:38
1.5 million children flee war in Ukraine as refugees arrive in more of Europe01:43
Russia using long range attacks to demolish Ukrainian cities03:10
Best friends say goodbye as Russian invasion of Ukraine forces separation02:04
‘It was my own anti-war decision’: Marina Ovsyannikova fined after on-air protest01:09
Zelenskyy’s message to Russians: ‘You bombarded ordinary people, residential areas. And you keep bombarding.'02:09
Harvard students create website to help Ukrainian refugees find homes04:35
Russian state TV employee speaks out after protesting during broadcast01:48
Residents of Kherson, Ukraine, rally against Russian occupation04:46
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address Congress04:08
Deadly Russian bombardment strikes Kyiv residential building00:58
Gas tank explosion at Mexican resort restaurant kills two00:37
Zelenskyy urges Russian soldiers to surrender, says Kyiv is listening in01:34
Norway student finds boat launched by New Hampshire middle schoolers01:34
How a nonprofit organization is working to evacuate Ukrainian animal shelters03:32
Lawmakers pressure White House to further aid Ukraine amid Russian invasion04:19
Kharkiv residential building destroyed in airstrike, Ukrainian emergency services say00:33
Watch: Russian and Ukrainian flags projected onto Jerusalem's Old City walls00:35
Russia asks China for military aid in Ukraine, U.S. officials say04:47
Landslide buries more than 15 homes in Peru01:08
Heavy rains caused a landslide in Peru that buried more than 15 homes. Cell phone video captured neighbors breaking through the walls in an effort to save those trapped.March 16, 2022
Now Playing
Landslide buries more than 15 homes in Peru01:08
UP NEXT
Inside Zhytomyr, Ukraine as Russian attacks devastate the community01:38
1.5 million children flee war in Ukraine as refugees arrive in more of Europe01:43
Russia using long range attacks to demolish Ukrainian cities03:10
Best friends say goodbye as Russian invasion of Ukraine forces separation02:04
‘It was my own anti-war decision’: Marina Ovsyannikova fined after on-air protest01:09