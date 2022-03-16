Landslide buries more than 15 homes in Peru

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Heavy rains caused a landslide in Peru that buried more than 15 homes. Cell phone video captured neighbors breaking through the walls in an effort to save those trapped.March 16, 2022

