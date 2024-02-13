LAPD increases security after parachuter jumps from skyscraper

- Now Playing
LAPD increases security after parachuter jumps from skyscraper01:58
- UP NEXT
Bodycam shows Texas deputies shoot woman mistaken for an intruder01:48
Judge dismisses lawsuits tied to Harvard morgue scandal01:47
FBI: 'Too early to determine motive' in Houston church shooting02:33
Texas church shooter used rifle bearing the word 'Palestine'03:16
Tablet stops bullet when Texas man shoots at door-to-door salesman01:34
Oklahoma judge resigns after accused of sending hundreds of texts during murder trial01:45
Houston Police respond to shooting at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church01:55
Manhunt underway in Tennessee for suspect in shooting of 2 sheriff’s deputies01:41
Manhunt in Tennessee for suspect who shot two sheriff's deputies, killing 101:29
15-year-old migrant suspect arrested in Times Square shooting01:49
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in fatal shooting of Tennessee deputy00:58
3-year-old killed and mother wounded in Maryland shooting01:40
Videos show Florida teen in moments surrounding mother's fatal stabbing01:24
Florida inmate petitions for house arrest after being impregnated in jail01:33
Georgia family grieves after baby's decapitation death ruled a homicide02:15
Jury finds Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Michigan school shooter, guilty of involuntary manslaughter02:07
'The cries have been heard': Father of school shooting victim praises Crumbley conviction03:17
Conviction of Michigan school shooter's mother is first verdict of its kind04:40
Special report: Mother of Oxford school shooter found guilty of involuntary manslaughter08:58
- Now Playing
LAPD increases security after parachuter jumps from skyscraper01:58
- UP NEXT
Bodycam shows Texas deputies shoot woman mistaken for an intruder01:48
Judge dismisses lawsuits tied to Harvard morgue scandal01:47
FBI: 'Too early to determine motive' in Houston church shooting02:33
Texas church shooter used rifle bearing the word 'Palestine'03:16
Tablet stops bullet when Texas man shoots at door-to-door salesman01:34
Play All