IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Infant among civilians killed in Odesa attack

    02:14

  • Biden’s 'Uniting for Ukraine’ program to admit Ukrainian refugees begins

    03:35

  • Why President Biden did not travel with top officials to Ukraine

    01:59
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Large fire at oil depot in western Russia

    00:24
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken and Austin visit Kyiv for high-stakes meeting with Zelenskyy

    02:18

  • Sec. of State Blinken and Defense Sec. Austin meet with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

    07:53

  • Civilians 'sheltering in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant' plead for help

    01:17

  • Blinken, Austin tell Zelenskyy his courage is inspirational during Kyiv visit

    02:08

  • Secretaries Blinken, Austin speak on meeting with Zelenskyy in Ukraine

    02:32

  • President Zelenskyy meets with U.S. top officials in the Ukraine capital

    03:02

  • MTP Compressed: White House provides additional aid to Ukraine amid domestic policy struggles

    02:09

  • Blunt: US should ‘be thinking’ about reopening embassy in Ukraine

    01:14

  • Zhovkva: UN ‘not authorized’ to speak on behalf of Ukraine in Putin meetings

    00:59

  • Pressure mounts on Biden administration ahead of Ukraine visit

    02:32

  • Top US officials to meet with President Zelenskyy in Ukraine

    02:15

  • Zelenskyy asks God to "save all Ukrainians" in Easter message

    00:57

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russia of killing 'tens of thousands' in Mariupol

    01:14

  • Ukrainian President’s surprise announcement that high level U.S. officials set to visit Ukraine Sunday

    00:55

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of new war crimes

    02:19

  • Video shows 'women, children sheltering in Azovstal bunker'

    00:48

NBC News

Watch: Large fire at oil depot in western Russia

00:24

A large fire broke out early on Monday at an oil storage facility in the Russian city of Bryansk, the emergencies ministry said. There was no immediate indication that the fire was related to the continuing conflict in Ukraine.April 25, 2022

  • Infant among civilians killed in Odesa attack

    02:14

  • Biden’s 'Uniting for Ukraine’ program to admit Ukrainian refugees begins

    03:35

  • Why President Biden did not travel with top officials to Ukraine

    01:59
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Large fire at oil depot in western Russia

    00:24
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken and Austin visit Kyiv for high-stakes meeting with Zelenskyy

    02:18

  • Sec. of State Blinken and Defense Sec. Austin meet with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

    07:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All