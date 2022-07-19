IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch: Large waves crash over seawall, wipe out part of outdoor Hawaiian wedding

The bride and groom said the wedding cake and most of the food survived, and the party went on as planned in Kona, Hawaii. Much of the state has been under a high surf warning, with some residents saying these waves are the highest they have seen in years.July 19, 2022

