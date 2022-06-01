IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Las Vegas Elvis impersonators 'all shook up' over legal threats

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Jurors begin third day of deliberations in Depp-Heard trial

    04:20

  • Recount underway in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary after race too close to call

    04:34

  • Lawmakers weigh new bipartisan gun measures amid calls for gun reform

    05:06

  • Investigators reveal new details of Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

    04:06

  • Teacher shares memories of 12-year-old student killed in Mississippi shooting

    02:03

  • NASA scientists resynthesize black hole pressure waves to hear sound

    04:28

  • Students and families shaken by shooting near New Orleans high school graduation

    02:05

  • Transgender champion swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out against critics

    03:43

  • 'Top Gun: Maverick' smashes box office records

    02:43

  • At least seven dead after string of holiday boating accidents

    02:34

  • Michael Sussmann found not guilty of lying to FBI in DOJ investigation

    02:36

  • Man killed in suspected alligator attack in Florida

    01:13

  • ‘It’s time to take a stand’: Students protest gun violence in school walkouts

    00:52

  • 'Unretirement' rises in the U.S.

    02:40

  • Supreme Court blocks Texas law intended to restrict social media sites from controlling content

    00:26

  • ‘There will be accountability’ for Charleston shooting, police chief says

    02:39

  • Could Robb Elementary School be torn down after Uvalde shooting?

    02:53

  • Fifth grader accused of threatening shooting at Florida school

    01:15

  • Florida teen arrested after posting school threat

    01:09

NBC News Channel

Las Vegas Elvis impersonators 'all shook up' over legal threats

01:57

Wedding chapels across Las Vegas that feature Elvis impersonators have received cease-and-desist letters from the licensing company that owns rights to his image. KSNV's Ophelia Young reports.June 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Las Vegas Elvis impersonators 'all shook up' over legal threats

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Jurors begin third day of deliberations in Depp-Heard trial

    04:20

  • Recount underway in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary after race too close to call

    04:34

  • Lawmakers weigh new bipartisan gun measures amid calls for gun reform

    05:06

  • Investigators reveal new details of Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

    04:06

  • Teacher shares memories of 12-year-old student killed in Mississippi shooting

    02:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All