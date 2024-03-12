IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LATAM flight passenger describes terrifying experience when plane nosedived
March 12, 202401:03
50 people were injured by a 'strong movement' on a LATAM Airlines plane traveling from Australia to New Zealand. Canadian passenger Brian Jokat recalled the terrifying experience.March 12, 2024

