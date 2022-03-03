Late Night pokes fun at Biden’s State of the Union address
03:09
Late Night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and James Corden shared their opinions and gave their reactions to some of the most talked-about moments from President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union Address.March 3, 2022
Now Playing
Late Night pokes fun at Biden’s State of the Union address
03:09
UP NEXT
People releases ‘Women Changing the World’ issue
00:28
Watch a sneak peak of the new dating show, ‘The Courtship’
01:06
‘Earning It’ docuseries shines light on women in the NFL
00:43
Why Larry David pulled new documentary hours before premiere
00:34
Kelly Rizzo says Bob Saget didn't know 'extent' of the 'difference he made'