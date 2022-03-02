Lauren Boebert heckles Biden during State of the Union address
00:54
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert repeatedly interrupted and interjected during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. This moment shows her calling out when Biden was speaking about battlefield conditions that may contribute to veterans developing cancers.March 2, 2022
Watch Biden's State of the Union address in three minutes
03:01
Biden addresses crisis in Ukraine, domestic agenda in State of the Union
07:25
Key takeaways from Biden's State of the Union address
03:07
Now Playing
Lauren Boebert heckles Biden during State of the Union address
00:54
UP NEXT
Biden to LGBTQ American youth: ‘I’ll always have your back’