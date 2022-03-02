IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch Biden's State of the Union address in three minutes

    03:01

  • Biden addresses crisis in Ukraine, domestic agenda in State of the Union

    07:25

  • Key takeaways from Biden's State of the Union address

    03:07
    Lauren Boebert heckles Biden during State of the Union address

    00:54
    Biden to LGBTQ American youth: ‘I’ll always have your back’

    01:02

  • Biden: The right to vote is ‘under assault’ 

    00:36

  • Jayapal: ‘The president was on fire’

    05:46

  • Sen. Braun: Putin behaving ‘Hitler-esque’ in his attack on Ukraine

    02:14

  • Watch Biden’s full 2022 State of the Union address

    01:02:49

  • Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gives GOP response

    14:15

  • Biden's State of the Union address a ‘robust argument’ for his agenda ahead of midterms

    01:34

  • Biden: ‘State of the Union is strong because you the American people are strong’

    02:24

  • Biden honors Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer

    01:29

  • Biden: 'Let's end cancer as we know it'

    01:45

  • Biden: ‘Onslaught’ of state laws targeting transgender Americans ‘simply wrong’

    01:02

  • 'Fund the police': Biden discusses efforts to address crime prevention

    02:17

  • Biden: 'Cut the cost of prescription drugs' 

    02:23

  • Biden on Covid: ‘We are moving forward safely’ back to normal routine

    05:45

  • 'Watchdogs are back': Biden announces Justice Department will add prosecutor for pandemic fraud

    00:57

  • Biden details ‘infrastructure decade’ that will create ‘millions’ of American jobs

    04:11

NBC News

Lauren Boebert heckles Biden during State of the Union address

00:54

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert repeatedly interrupted and interjected during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. This moment shows her calling out when Biden was speaking about battlefield conditions that may contribute to veterans developing cancers.March 2, 2022

