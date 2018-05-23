Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
News
Lava bombs, lava haze, volcanic smog: What are they and what do they look like?
The Kilauea Volcano eruption has wreaked havoc across Hawaii’s Big Island, leaving lava bombs, laze and vog in its path. Here are some of the common terms and phrases used when discussing the volcano.
Environment
Lava bombs, lava haze, volcanic smog: What are they and what do they look like?02:06
Hawaii’s Kilauea lava destroys more homes01:57
Pruitt addresses controversial phone booth purchase at Senate hearing01:23
What makes Arlington, VA America's fittest city?01:26
New fissure leads to more lava and toxic gas in Hawaii01:16
Glowing destruction: Watch Hawaiian lava flow that has displaced thousands01:55
Play All