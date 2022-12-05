IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa edges closer to main highway

Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa edges closer to main highway

The lava flowing from Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano and which erupted a week ago, is edging closer to the Big Island's main highway.Dec. 5, 2022

    Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa edges closer to main highway

