New deadly threat as Hawaii’s lava flows pour into the ocean

Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
Weather
Lava from the eruption of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano pours into the ocean.
Residents dealing with Kilauea's eruption faced a fresh challenge as lava reached the Pacific Ocean and threatened to send up a mix of volcanic particles and noxious gas.
Weather
First serious injury from Hawaii volcano as lava blocks escape routes03:07
New deadly threat as Hawaii’s lava flows pour into the ocean00:38
Boulders the size of microwave ovens are hurled from Hawaiian volcano00:50
Deadly East Coast storm causes destruction, cuts off power01:19
Severe storms batter Northeast with winds, heavy rain, large hail02:17
Severe weather causes rush hour chaos along the East Coast01:27
Play All