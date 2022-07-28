Lawsuit accuses SeaWorld's Sesame Place Philadelphia of discrimination

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A class action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination was filed against Sesame Place Philadelphia's parent company SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. The suit which seeks $25 million in damages comes after a viral video that appeared to show characters at the park ignoring two Black girls. WCAU's Leah Uko reports.July 28, 2022

