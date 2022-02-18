Lawsuit filed by family of Black teen falsely accused of threatening school, wrongfully detained for 11 days

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Group of prosecutors pushing to end death penalty across America01:48
Now Playing
Lawsuit filed by family of Black teen falsely accused of threatening school, wrongfully detained for 11 days01:34
UP NEXT
How saltwater may have affected Surfside building’s foundation ahead of 2021 collapse01:37
Deaths of Brooklyn 4-year-old, grandmother investigated as poisonings01:17
Bald eagles show signs of widespread lead poisoning00:23
One dead, one wounded in mauling at Florida dog rescue shelter01:07
Plastic surgeon charged in Colorado teen's death following botched surgery01:59
Kim Potter to Daunte Wright's family: 'I am so sorry that I hurt you so badly'01:27
Father of Daunte Wright at Kim Potter sentencing: 'He was my reason to do better'03:53
Daunte Wright's mother at Kim Potter's sentencing: 'How much time is my son's life worth?'09:24
Austin, Texas, police officers indicted on charges of excessive force01:45
Missing California hiker found alive following freak snow storm01:48
Investigators identify deceased Florida deputy as suspect in 1983 murder of 11-year-old girl02:13
Constitution 'keeps us together': Supreme Court Justice Breyer01:15
Carnegie Classification System updates focus on socioeconomic mobility08:48
U.S. Army has new strategy to tackle climate change06:43
Convicted murderer caught after escaping prison by impersonating FBI agent02:29
LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walks away after reporter falls off stage01:43
Authorities claim ‘crime tourists’ are targeting high-end homes across U.S.03:10
Watch: Video shows Florida officer punch 65-year-old man in the face at least 11 times01:01
Lawsuit filed by family of Black teen falsely accused of threatening school, wrongfully detained for 11 days01:34
Suit claims officials at Renaissance Charter School did not act on reports of bullying targeting Nia Whims prior to her wrongful arrest. WTVJ's Carlos Suarez reports.Feb. 18, 2022
Group of prosecutors pushing to end death penalty across America01:48
Now Playing
Lawsuit filed by family of Black teen falsely accused of threatening school, wrongfully detained for 11 days01:34
UP NEXT
How saltwater may have affected Surfside building’s foundation ahead of 2021 collapse01:37
Deaths of Brooklyn 4-year-old, grandmother investigated as poisonings01:17
Bald eagles show signs of widespread lead poisoning00:23
One dead, one wounded in mauling at Florida dog rescue shelter01:07