NBC News Channel

Crisis pregnancy center faces lawsuit over misdiagnosed ectopic pregnancy

01:50

A lawsuit claims Clearway Clinic in Worcester, Mass., failed to diagnose a woman's ectopic pregnancy, placing her life in danger. WBTS' Michael Rosenfield reports.June 27, 2023

    Midwest experiencing extremely poor air quality stemming from Canadian wildfires

    01:11

  • Delta jet makes emergency landing without nose gear

    02:08

  • Watch: Chimpanzee is awestruck after seeing open sky after 28 years in a cage

    00:48

  • Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in death of Jordan Neely

    03:16

  • New Jersey lawyer accused of Boston rapes faces new charges

    01:36

  • Georgia secretary of state to meet with federal investigators over 2020 election

    03:38

