NBC News

Lawsuit threatened over Florida's African American Studies ban

03:18

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says he'll sue if Governor Ron DeSantis doesn't drop his ban of teaching AP African American Studies in Florida high schools.Jan. 25, 2023

