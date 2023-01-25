Lawsuit threatened over Florida's African American Studies ban

- UP NEXT
Opening statements set to begin in Alex Murdaugh murder trial02:40
Independent autopsy reveals details of Tyre Nichols' death02:25
Lawsuit alleges school administrators ignored warnings before student shot teacher03:22
Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine02:32
Two Massachusetts children killed, mother and baby hospitalized01:18
New York teen sentenced in stabbing death of cheerleading rival02:19
'It's a miracle': Mother of man swept out to sea recalls rescuing him03:54
Harris will meet families of Monterey Park mass shooting victims02:34
Texas sees tornado and snow as severe weather sweeps across the nation05:31
Hawaii man wrongfully convicted of murder free after 23 years01:50
Germany confirms it will send tanks to Ukraine, U.S. may follow suit02:23
Grievances and belief in conspiracy theories motivate many mass attacks, Secret Service report says05:25
Mourners hold candlelight vigil for Monterey Park victims01:00
M&Ms drops 'spokescandies' following backlash03:47
Confirmed tornado touches down near Houston02:49
2023 Oscar nominees announced03:07
U.S. Border Patrol sees rise in egg interceptions amid soaring prices02:43
Rep. Santos claims he was victim of assassination attempt03:35
U.S. to send tanks to Ukrainian military amid its corruption scandal02:54
Newsom expresses frustration after multiple mass shootings in California04:05
- UP NEXT
Opening statements set to begin in Alex Murdaugh murder trial02:40
Independent autopsy reveals details of Tyre Nichols' death02:25
Lawsuit alleges school administrators ignored warnings before student shot teacher03:22
Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine02:32
Two Massachusetts children killed, mother and baby hospitalized01:18
New York teen sentenced in stabbing death of cheerleading rival02:19
Play All