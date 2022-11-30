IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    San Diego LGBTQ bars turn to metal detectors after Club Q shooting

    01:59
The Rail is just one San Diego nightclub taking extra safety measures in the wake of the deadly shooting at Colorado's Club Q. KNSD's Omari Fleming reports.Nov. 30, 2022

