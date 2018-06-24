Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

U.S. news

LGBTQ Pride celebrated by thousands with marches across the US

Thousands showed up to support the LGBTQ community with Pride marches across the country on Sunday.Jun.24.2018

NBC Out

  • Thousands celebrate LGBTQ Pride across the country

    01:36

  • Speaker at Navy pride event canceled for anti-Trump tweets

    06:44

  • Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown on 'building bridges' in the Trump era

    04:24

  • Vikings host NFL's first LGBTQ summit

    01:24

  • #MonumentalAmerican: Legendary LGBT advocate, Marsha P. Johnson

    01:08

  • "I'm not a detriment to unit cohesion": Meet transgender Navy officer Blake Dremann

    03:51

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News