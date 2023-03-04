IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    License suspension of Memphis EMT in Tyre Nichols traffic stop upheld

    Police: 3 children found dead, 2 injured at a Texas home

  • iPhone distress signal leads to rescue of driver who crashed into canal

  • Black Vietnam veteran receives Medal of Honor decades after heroism

  • Norovirus cases spike in both kids and adults

  • Chris Rock expected to address Will Smith slap in new Netflix special

  • Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for wife and son’s murders

  • Deadly storm in South putting 80 million under wind alerts

  • Pennsylvania woman missing for decades found in Puerto Rico

  • Financial crimes and death investigations ahead for Alex Murdaugh

  • Alex Murdaugh's attorneys vow to appeal murder conviction

  • Can ChatGPT fool a high school teacher? We put one to the test

  • Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for murders of wife and son

  • Judge to Alex Murdaugh: 'The monster you've become' killed Maggie and Paul

  • Former 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' star sentenced to life in prison

  • Drone video shows market roof collapsed by snow in California

  • Moments of intense grief as families of victims of Florida shooting spree meet

  • Texas hit by extreme winter weather

  • At least three reported tornadoes across South

  • Major GOP stars to skip CPAC conference

License suspension of Memphis EMT in Tyre Nichols traffic stop upheld

Former Memphis EMT Robert Long was denied an appeal to his license suspension during a Tennessee Department of Health emergency meeting. Long and his partner lost their license after failing to administer aid to Tyre Nichols, who was beaten by police during a traffic stop and later died in the hospital. WMC's Parker King reports.March 4, 2023

