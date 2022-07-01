IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 17-year-old attacked by shark after sharks were spotted near the shore days before

  • More confusion on state abortion laws spreading following Roe v. Wade reversal

  • TikTok users are 'doxxing' Supreme Court Justices after overturning Roe v. Wade

  • Rabbi sues Florida over abortion ban law arguing it infringes on religious liberty

    Lightning strike knocks 11-year-old boy in Florida off boat

    Minneapolis airport installs mock airline cabin to help fliers with disabilities 

  • Social media may be to blame for NYC teens surfing on subways

  • Bakery item prices expected to rise due to ongoing grain shortage

  • Ohio officers on leave after killing of Black motorist Jayland Walker

  • 'Titanic 2.0': Cruise ship collision with iceberg caught on camera

  • Doctors see spike in vasectomies in wake of Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade

  • ‘Outrageous behavior’: Biden condemns Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade

  • Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as Supreme Court wraps up historic term

  • How inflation, near record high gas prices could impact your July Fourth

  • At least 1 dead after boat collision in San Francisco

  • NASA scientists test technology that could help sustain life on the moon

  • Rep. Chu arrested at abortion rights protest

  • South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh indicted on new charges of drug trafficking

  • Suspect in murder of elite cyclist found in Costa Rica

  • Families of victims of San Antonio migrant tragedy mourn as four arrests are made

Lightning strike knocks 11-year-old boy in Florida off boat

11-year-old Levi Stock was hospitalized after lightning struck him while he was on a boat with his family in the Tampa Bay area, the charge was so powerful it knocked him off the boat and into the water. WFLA’s Brittany Muller reports.July 1, 2022

