IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Singer Lionel Richie joins Charles and Camilla at a Buckingham Palace garden party

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    British teen who camps out for charity invited to King Charles’ coronation

    02:55

  • Watch: Overnight rehearsal for coronation parade features carriages and marching bands

    01:02

  • Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace days before coronation of King Charles III

    00:44

  • Take a look back at the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II

    02:05

  • Coronation of King Charles III raises questions about the future of the monarchy

    00:42

  • Coronation of King Charles III puts the focus on the younger royals

    02:57

  • 'Dancing king' dolls are popular souvenirs for the coronation of Charles III

    01:14

  • Prince George’s role during King Charles’ coronation revealed

    03:26

  • King Charles’ coronation follows centuries-old traditions

    03:31

  • Stone of Destiny taken to London for King Charles’ coronation

    01:19

  • Historic Stone of Scone moved from Edinburgh Castle ahead of King Charles’ coronation

    01:03

  • The Coronation of King Charles III

    24:15

  • Legoland U.K. creates King Charles's coronation scenes

    01:22

  • Prince Harry to attend King Charles’ coronation without Meghan

    04:51

  • Prince Harry will attend King Charles’ coronation without Meghan

    02:33

  • New details of King Charles' coronation revealed

    02:24

  • King Charles’ coronation invitation reveals new title for Camilla

    03:02

  • Kensington Palace to highlight Hollywood fashion

    00:28

  • Prince Harry felt ‘paranoia’ after seeing stories in tabloids

    03:54

NBC News

Singer Lionel Richie joins Charles and Camilla at a Buckingham Palace garden party

01:02

King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace to mark the upcoming coronation ceremony.May 4, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Singer Lionel Richie joins Charles and Camilla at a Buckingham Palace garden party

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    British teen who camps out for charity invited to King Charles’ coronation

    02:55

  • Watch: Overnight rehearsal for coronation parade features carriages and marching bands

    01:02

  • Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace days before coronation of King Charles III

    00:44

  • Take a look back at the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II

    02:05

  • Coronation of King Charles III raises questions about the future of the monarchy

    00:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All