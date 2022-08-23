IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Little League players sticking cotton on Black teammate's head during broadcast draws criticism

    Nipsey Hussle receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star after death

  • Black firefighter files lawsuit over racist party mocking Juneteenth

  • Parents retain lawyer after video appears to show Sesame Place characters ignoring kids of color

  • ‘The Democratic Party is a tool’: Black Church leaders remain aligned with Democrats … for now

  • Rural voters aren't always white voters

  • Bridgeforth Farms on importance of supplying cotton for Target Black History Month t-shirts

  • AMP Beauty LA hopes to redefine beauty shopping experience for women of color

  • California to return beachfront property taken from a Black family in the 1920s

  • “We were just passengers” Freedom Rider Charles Person on the bus rides that changed his life

  • Communities of color ask if they will be included in Biden push for electric cars

  • 'This was a massacre': Biden commemorates 100th anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre

  • How Black history is taught in different states

  • Nevada kindergarten teacher investigated after 'chase the slave' game

  • Is Harriet Tubman making the Wakanda salute? A sign language expert weighs in

  • Documentary raising new questions about who killed Malcolm X

  • Businesses Close Doors on Behalf of Immigrants

Little League players sticking cotton on Black teammate's head during broadcast draws criticism

Major League Baseball is facing criticism after video shows a group of Little League players sticking a cotton-like material on a Black teammates head. The incident drew harsh backlash on social media after being broadcast on ESPN during the Little League World Series, but Little League officials said there was no “ill-intent” despite the incident looking “racially insensitive.”Aug. 23, 2022

