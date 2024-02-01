IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Decapitation suspect 'went off the rails' in college, a far-right convoy heads to the U.S.-Mexico border, and deadly fungal outbreak spreads to new state

  • FBI director: US cannot ‘sleep’ on Chinese cyberattack danger

    00:28

  • European farmers surround European Parliament building to demand reforms

    01:06

  • Watch: Australian boy is rescued after getting stuck inside a claw machine

    00:51
    Thousands of sheep and cattle stranded after ship's Red Sea route canceled by security concerns

    00:36
    Travel warnings issued for Jamaica and Bahamas amid growing violence

    03:11

  • U.S. plans 'campaign' of retaliatory strikes after killing of 3 soldiers, officials say

    02:22

  • FBI Director Christopher Wray warns of alarming hacking threat from China

    01:40

  • Inside harrowing journey out of Gaza for wounded children

    02:19

  • 80 bodies buried in Rafah after they are handed over by the Israeli army

    00:59

  • Rain adds to the misery of displaced families living around Gaza City

    00:56

  • Fallout grows following Israel's raid of hospital in West Bank

    01:40

  • Kids in Gaza wear coronavirus suits to protect from cold and wet

    00:41

  • Russian rock band critical of war with Ukraine face deportation from Thailand

    01:17

  • Mexico sues American gun manufacturers after claiming they aid drug cartels

    04:53

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuela after Maduro blocks opposition campaign

    02:52

  • New push to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas

    01:57

  • Video shows Israeli forces in disguise inside a West Bank hospital

    00:44

  • Female swimmer seriously injured in Sydney Harbor shark attack

    00:59

  • Growing pushback in Mexico after ban against bullfighting is lifted

    03:05

  • U.N. staff took part in Hamas terror attacks, according to Israeli intelligence reports

    02:00

Thousands of sheep and cattle stranded after ship's Red Sea route canceled by security concerns

00:36

An Israeli-owned ship, MV Bahijah, with more than 12,000 sheep and 2,000 cows on board, is languishing in Australia after its journey was disrupted following attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthi militia.Feb. 1, 2024

