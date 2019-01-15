WATCH LIVE: Confirmation hearing for attorney general nominee William Barr

Livestream: Attorney general nominee William Barr testifies at Senate confirmation hearing

Watch live coverage as President Trump’s nominee for attorney general, William Barr, sits before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing. Barr, who formerly held the position during the first Bush administration, was nominated by Trump to replace former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.Jan. 15, 2019

