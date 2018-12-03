Watch Live: Public viewing as George H.W. Bush lies in state

Live Video

Livestream: Honoring the life of George H.W. Bush

Watch live coverage of events commemorating the life and legacy of former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away on Friday at the age of 94.Dec. 3, 2018

  • Unlikely trend-setter and lover of dogs: a lighter look at America’s 41st president

    01:10

  • Michelle Obama takes perceived swipe at Sheryl Sandberg’s ‘Lean In’

    01:26

  • Chloe Grace Moretz: Why fear can be liberating

    10:05

  • NYPD finds engagement ring dropped down Times Square grate

    02:03

  • Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and more stars shine at Global Citizen Festival

    02:54

  • After surviving a devastating bus crash, a hockey player is determined to get back on the ice

    02:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All