Special Report: Nancy Pelosi speaks following Democrats’ House victory

Livestream: President Trump gives remarks following midterm elections
Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is expected to give a speech after President Trump’s remarks. President Donald Trump held a press conference following the divided midterm elections where Democrats took control of the House of Representatives while Republicans managed to gain seats in the Senate.
Trump attacks CNN, NBC reporters at news conference: ‘You are a rude, terrible person’02:02
Trump shames Republicans who lost midterms, did not 'embrace' his support02:42
McConnell calls possible House investigations 'presidential harassment'00:47
Midterm elections: What mattered most to voters?02:11
Pelosi: Tonight is about ‘restoring the Constitution’s checks and balances’ to Trump01:51
