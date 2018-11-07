Livestream: President Trump gives remarks following midterm elections
Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is expected to give a speech after President Trump’s remarks. President Donald Trump held a press conference following the divided midterm elections where Democrats took control of the House of Representatives while Republicans managed to gain seats in the Senate.
