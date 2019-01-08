Livestream: President Trump’s immigration address and Democratic response

00:03

Watch live coverage as President Trump addresses the nation on immigration issues facing the country and the ongoing government shutdown. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will provide a Democratic rebuttal following the president’s remarks.Jan. 8, 2019

