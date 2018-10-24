Livestream: Suspicious packages intercepted addressed to Obama, Clinton, CNN, Wasserman Schultz
Watch live coverage of President Trump signing the 'SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act' – bipartisan legislation to address opioid and substance use disorders in the United States. Trump will also address the Secret Service intercepted pipe bombs addressed to former President Barack Obama and former first lady Hillary Clinton. The Time Warner Center, which houses CNN, and the office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., have also been sent similar packages.
