Live Video

Livestream: Trump holds campaign rally in Wisconin

President Trump holds a campaign rally in support of Governor Scott Walker in Mosinee, Wisconsin.Oct. 24, 2018

Best of NBC News

  • Megyn Kelly apologizes on air for blackface comments

    01:38

  • Chaos at Kentucky supermarket after man opens fire, killing two

    00:49

  • New questions over Trump’s fiery rhetoric after suspicious package scares

    01:57

  • Pipe bomb found inside CNN headquarters

    01:10

  • Political leaders react to pipe bombs sent to top Dems, CNN

    02:36

  • Watch CNN anchors report on their own office being evacuated over pipe bomb

    02:24

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News