Living Legacy: Jackie Robinson's Lasting Impact on Baseball (Part 2)

April 2022 marks 75 years since the historic day that Jackie Robinson took to Ebbets Field in his Brooklyn Dodgers uniform and changed Major League Baseball forever. Today, Robinson’s son, David Robinson, shares the events leading up to the moment his father became the first Black man to play in the league. Plus, Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts, and Della Britton, President and CEO of the Jackie Robinson Foundation, share the ways in which Robinson’s legacy continues in baseball and beyond.April 21, 2022