NBC News

Liz Cheney: Republicans cannot be both loyal to Trump and the Constitution

01:40

Rep. Liz Cheney said some Republicans are “enabling” former President Donald Trump’s “lies," adding that they “cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution.” Cheney delivered the “Time for Choosing" address at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California.June 30, 2022

