IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Locally acquired malaria case reported in Maryland

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    Lolita, beloved orca at Miami Seaquarium, dies ahead of planned release

    02:30

  • Georgia teacher fired for reading book about gender identity to students

    01:43

  • Fire crews battle massive wildfire in Washington State

    00:52

  • 911 dispatcher-in-training saves man who went into full cardiac arrest 

    02:44

  • Ex-wife of Microsoft exec who was killed in front of his 2-year-old charged

    02:22

  • L.A. mayor outlines city's plans ahead of Hurricane Hilary

    02:29

  • Maui’s top emergency official resigns from post

    03:17

  • ‘Top Chef’ star still feeding Lahaina community after losing restaurant

    01:51

  • Bus driver shortage fuels ‘transportation disaster’ for Kentucky school district

    01:57

  • Hurricane Hilary barrelling towards southern California

    03:01

  • Nigerians plead not guilty in Michigan sextortion suicide case

    02:13

  • Meet the amazing animals of the Iowa State Fair including a 3,060-pound ‘super bull’

    02:54

  • Biden hosts trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea

    03:28

  • Maui restaurant owner provides short-term housing for wildfire victims

    03:18

  • Family of murdered Microsoft exec speaks out after ex-wife charged

    01:37

  • Bodycam released in deadly ambush shooting in North Dakota

    03:36

  • American citizen charged with espionage in Russia

    00:33

  • Prices expected to rise ahead of holidays due to drought in Panama Canal

    03:16

  • Judge declares mistrial in shooting attack on Black FedEx driver

    01:57

NBC News Channel

Locally acquired malaria case reported in Maryland

01:17

State health officials in Maryland reported a case of "locally acquired" malaria. The person who resides in the Washington, D.C., area was briefly hospitalized but has since been released. WRC’s Paul Wagner reports.Aug. 20, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Locally acquired malaria case reported in Maryland

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    Lolita, beloved orca at Miami Seaquarium, dies ahead of planned release

    02:30

  • Georgia teacher fired for reading book about gender identity to students

    01:43

  • Fire crews battle massive wildfire in Washington State

    00:52

  • 911 dispatcher-in-training saves man who went into full cardiac arrest 

    02:44

  • Ex-wife of Microsoft exec who was killed in front of his 2-year-old charged

    02:22
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All