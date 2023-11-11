IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    London police arrest counterprotesters at pro-Palestinian march

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Audio: Surgeon at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital describes ‘bombardment everywhere’

    01:26

  • Group of Jews and Arabs come together to spread peace in Israel

    02:59

  • Palestinian-American family returns to U.S. after being trapped in Gaza for 27 days

    02:26

  • Hate incidents on the rise as Israel-Hamas war rages on

    02:16

  • Strikes near hospitals in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

    03:22

  • Israel is 'losing a lot of support' internationally because of the mounting death toll in Gaza

    04:17

  • Israel’s responsibility is to ‘keep civilian deaths at a minimum,’ says senior adviser to Netanyahu

    10:47

  • Israeli military strikes push deeper into urban areas of Gaza

    03:05

  • White House announces 4-hour pauses in Israel-Hamas fighting

    01:56

  • Blinken: More needs to be done to protect Gaza civilians

    01:20

  • Brawl breaks out over Israel-Hamas war after screening in Los Angeles

    02:25

  • 'Be strong': Father of eight-year-old girl believed kidnapped by Hamas speaks out

    04:18

  • Israel agrees to implement daily 4-hour pauses in fighting, White House says

    03:27

  • Biden announced four-hour pauses in Gaza as a way to 'pressure' Netanyahu, Monica Alba says

    09:28

  • Israeli president speaks about crisis in Gaza amid war with Hamas

    09:08

  • Israel to begin daily four-hour fighting pauses in Gaza

    03:51

  • Israel’s president on efforts to free hostages from Hamas

    01:16

  • Israeli forces stage 'counterterrorist raid' in Jenin in the occupied West Bank

    00:55

  • Germany march for Kristallnacht anniversary shows support for Hamas victims

    00:43

NBC News

London police arrest counterprotesters at pro-Palestinian march

01:01

Police officers arrested dozens of counterprotesters after scuffles erupted alongside a pro-Palestinian march in central London. Many counterprotesters mainly opposed the march’s timing, as Saturday is Armistice Day in Britain — the anniversary of the end of World War I.Nov. 11, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    London police arrest counterprotesters at pro-Palestinian march

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Audio: Surgeon at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital describes ‘bombardment everywhere’

    01:26

  • Group of Jews and Arabs come together to spread peace in Israel

    02:59

  • Palestinian-American family returns to U.S. after being trapped in Gaza for 27 days

    02:26

  • Hate incidents on the rise as Israel-Hamas war rages on

    02:16

  • Strikes near hospitals in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

    03:22
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All