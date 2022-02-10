IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sexist, racist police culture leads to resignation of U.K.’s top officer

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Antony Blinken praises Australia in recounting stepfather's Holocaust ordeal

    01:28

  • Russia's huge military drills start in Belarus, near to Ukrainian border

    00:56

  • Russian figure skater tests positive for banned drug, delaying medal ceremony

    02:46

  • Watch: Rare waterspout makes landfall in Cuba

    00:45

  • Police arrest Covid-restriction protesters outside New Zealand's Parliament

    01:15

  • Putin stations thousands of Russian troops in Belarus as fears of Ukraine invasion rise

    02:33

  • Biden plans to evacuate Americans out of Ukraine if Russia invades

    03:56

  • ‘Like a battlefield’: Drunk trucker leaves trail of destruction in German town

    01:41

  • 'Queen of the BRITs' Adele wins big at British music awards

    01:32

  • Olympic team figure skating medal ceremony delayed due to legal issue, says IOC

    01:01

  • Crocodile freed after having tire stuck around neck for six years in Indonesia

    00:50

  • International Space Station removed from orbit in 2031

    07:02

  • Concerns rise over metaverse safety after claims of sexual harassment 

    05:16

  • Dating apps ban ‘Tinder Swindler’ following romance scam allegations

    03:17

  • Former Pope Benedict asks for forgiveness over allegations of inaction in abuse cases

    01:30

  • Macron optimistic on Russia-Ukraine crisis after meeting with Putin

    01:42

  • Macron meets Zelenskyy, says Putin pledged ‘he won't be initiating an escalation’

    01:51

  • Intelligence official: Russia could have enough troops to invade Ukraine in 2-3 weeks

    03:07

  • Camilla on public duty after Queen Elizabeth expresses 'sincere wish'

    00:41

NBC News

Sexist, racist police culture leads to resignation of U.K.’s top officer

01:49

“He has left me no choice but to step aside,” said outgoing London police chief Cressida Dick, after the capital's mayor Sadiq Khan insisted new leadership was needed “to root out the racism, sexism, homophobia, bullying, discrimination and misogyny that still exists.”Feb. 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Sexist, racist police culture leads to resignation of U.K.’s top officer

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Antony Blinken praises Australia in recounting stepfather's Holocaust ordeal

    01:28

  • Russia's huge military drills start in Belarus, near to Ukrainian border

    00:56

  • Russian figure skater tests positive for banned drug, delaying medal ceremony

    02:46

  • Watch: Rare waterspout makes landfall in Cuba

    00:45

  • Police arrest Covid-restriction protesters outside New Zealand's Parliament

    01:15

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All