Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

U.S. news

London Pride Parade brings thousands

Thousands celebrated Britain’s LGBTQ+ parade in London. The annual event celebrates progress and diversity while acknowledging there is still work to be done to achieve equality.Jul.07.2018

NBC Out

  • A riot of color for Pride Festival in London

    01:12

  • 'Straight Pride' column sparks controversy

    01:31

  • ‘Gay conversion therapy’ to be banned in the U.K.

    06:42

  • Speaker at Navy pride event canceled for anti-Trump tweets

    06:44

  • Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown on 'building bridges' in the Trump era

    04:24

  • Vikings host NFL's first LGBTQ summit

    01:24

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News