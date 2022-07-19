Londoners brace for record heat after hottest night registered

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Parts of the U.K. are bracing for temperatures to hit 104 F for the first time on Tuesday after it recorded its warmest night on record, bringing widespread travel problems to commuters in London. Britain has been put on a state of "national emergency" alert as temperatures could surpass the previous record of 101.6 F recorded in 2019.July 19, 2022

