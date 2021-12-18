IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Londoners crowd Eurostar as France imposes travel ban, Europeans protest Covid restrictions

    02:00
  • UP NEXT

    Chinese journalist jailed after Covid reporting

    03:05

  • Boris Johnson under pressure after resounding special election defeat

    02:16

  • North Korea commemorates 10 years since death of Kim Jong Il

    01:04

  • Typhoon Rai batters Philippines, leaving trail of destruction

    00:55

  • Watch: Spider interrupts Australian lawmaker's Covid briefing

    00:58

  • More than 20 feared dead in fire in Osaka, Japan

    01:13

  • Music producer among 9 killed in Dominican Republic plane crash

    02:17

  • Remaining missionaries kidnapped by gang in Haiti released two months after abduction

    03:49

  • Kabul’s only Covid hospital faces major supply issues amid multiple crises

    04:22

  • Around 100,000 evacuated from path of Typhoon Rai in Philippines

    00:39

  • Five children killed in Australian bouncy castle tragedy

    01:26

  • Boris Johnson Covid warning: 'Wave of omicron' breaking U.K. infection records

    01:27

  • Speeding Tesla caught on camera before deadly Paris crash

    01:42

  • Watch: Secretary Blinken interrupted by faulty microphone that has ‘mind of its own’

    01:02

  • Hundreds trapped on Hong Kong skyscraper roof after fire breaks out

    00:58

  • WHO omicron warning: ‘We underestimate this virus at our peril’

    01:12

  • WATCH: Artist uses snow shovel to etch nearly 300-foot fox over frozen Finland lake

    00:22

  • Haiti gas truck blast leaves dozens dead and injured

    01:08

  • Hundreds of detailed dinosaur footprints discovered in Poland

    00:45

NBC News

Londoners crowd Eurostar as France imposes travel ban, Europeans protest Covid restrictions

02:00

Travelers in London were queueing in their hundreds to get on the train to Paris, as France imposed restrictions on British citizens entering the country due to a surge in Omicron cases. Elsewhere in Europe thousands of people are protesting against new restrictions meant to contain the virus.Dec. 18, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Londoners crowd Eurostar as France imposes travel ban, Europeans protest Covid restrictions

    02:00
  • UP NEXT

    Chinese journalist jailed after Covid reporting

    03:05

  • Boris Johnson under pressure after resounding special election defeat

    02:16

  • North Korea commemorates 10 years since death of Kim Jong Il

    01:04

  • Typhoon Rai batters Philippines, leaving trail of destruction

    00:55

  • Watch: Spider interrupts Australian lawmaker's Covid briefing

    00:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All