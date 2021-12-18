Londoners crowd Eurostar as France imposes travel ban, Europeans protest Covid restrictions
Travelers in London were queueing in their hundreds to get on the train to Paris, as France imposed restrictions on British citizens entering the country due to a surge in Omicron cases. Elsewhere in Europe thousands of people are protesting against new restrictions meant to contain the virus.Dec. 18, 2021
