  • Mourners line up for 24-hour wait to view Queen’s coffin in London

    03:16
    Long, cold overnight wait to see Queen Elizabeth II lie in state

    01:18
    Crowds gather to watch rehearsal for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession

    00:57

  • King Charles III stands solemn vigil beside queen’s coffin in Westminster

    01:37

  • ‘Today is meant to be shared’: David Beckham lines up from 2 a.m. to pay royal respects

    01:43

  • Watch: King Charles III signs with his own pen after viral leaky pen moment

    00:47

  • Queen’s mourners turned away by officials after line grows too long

    04:37

  • See interviews with King Charles when he was just 20 years old

    06:18

  • William-in-waiting: How the Prince of Wales will step into new role

    03:17

  • Entry to the line to see Queen Elizabeth II lie in state paused after reaching capacity

    00:53

  • Prince William says funeral brings up memories of mom, Diana

    02:57

  • Kenyan warriors mourn Queen Elizabeth II under the shadow of colonialism

    01:07

  • United Nations honors Queen Elizabeth II with silence, tributes

    01:00

  • Queen Elizabeth’s arrangements present new security challenges

    02:57

  • ‘It brought back a few memories’: Prince William acknowledges extra sadness at queen’s coffin procession

    01:19

  • 'You've got to be there': Standing in line for hours to see queen lie in state

    00:57

  • How is King Charles holding up amid busy event schedule?

    02:32

  • William, Kate inspect tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham

    01:01

  • Matt Smith: Prince Harry called me ‘granddad’ after ‘Crown’ role

    06:31

  • Queen Elizabeth stories see pop culture surge after her death

    02:16

Long, cold overnight wait to see Queen Elizabeth II lie in state

01:18

Mourners stood in line for more than five miles overnight for their turn to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.Sept. 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

