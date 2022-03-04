IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Long Island teacher charged with raping 15-year-old student in 2013

01:58

The rape allegations against 38-year-old Timothy Harrison come after a months-long probe into allegations of misconduct at Babylon High School. WNBC's Pei-Sze Cheng reports.March 4, 2022

