IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Long lines of mourners shown on Alexei Navalny's YouTube channel
00:56

  • Roses, tears and a solemn goodbye: Mourners honor the memory of Alexei Navalny

    00:40

  • Thousands attend Alexei Navalny funeral as Russian police monitor closely

    04:12

  • Crowd chants his name as Alexei Navalny's coffin is carried from church

    00:30

  • Thousands gather as Alexei Navalny is laid to rest in Moscow

    02:37
  • Now Playing

    Long lines of mourners shown on Alexei Navalny's YouTube channel

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    WATCH: Crowds applaud and chant as Navalny's hearse arrives

    00:31

  • Alexei Navalny's farewell and funeral to be held in Moscow

    01:00

  • Funeral of Alexei Navalny to take place in Moscow

    01:23

  • Putin addresses nation as detained ballerina's appeal is denied

    01:42

  • Iranian satellite blasts off into orbit from Russian cosmodrome

    00:48

  • Alexei Navalny's widow addresses European Parliament amid his death

    01:11

  • How the American right wing and Vladimir Putin are helping each other out over Ukraine

    04:17

  • White House announces new sanctions against Russia after Navalny death

    00:37

  • Biden meets with Navalny's widow, praises the Russian opposition leader

    01:41

  • Putin denies Russia plans to put nuclear weapons in space

    01:22

  • Navalny's widow accuses Kremlin of hiding her husband's body to cover up his death

    02:30

  • Biden, Trump speak out as U.S. political fallout grows from Navalny's death

    02:09

  • WATCH: Alexei Navalny's widow releases video urging supporters to continue his campaign

    02:53

  • Kamala Harris discusses death of Alexei Navalny in exclusive interview

    03:31

  • Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in prison

    02:51

NBC News

Long lines of mourners shown on Alexei Navalny's YouTube channel

00:56

Supporters of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny stood in long lines near the church in Moscow where a farewell service was to take place. The images were carried by Navalny's YouTube channel.March 1, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Roses, tears and a solemn goodbye: Mourners honor the memory of Alexei Navalny

    00:40

  • Thousands attend Alexei Navalny funeral as Russian police monitor closely

    04:12

  • Crowd chants his name as Alexei Navalny's coffin is carried from church

    00:30

  • Thousands gather as Alexei Navalny is laid to rest in Moscow

    02:37
  • Now Playing

    Long lines of mourners shown on Alexei Navalny's YouTube channel

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    WATCH: Crowds applaud and chant as Navalny's hearse arrives

    00:31
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All