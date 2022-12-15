IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Senate votes to ban TikTok on all government devices

    04:44
  • Now Playing

    Long lines outside Beijing pharmacies, clinics after Covid curbs eased

    01:13
  • UP NEXT

    How soon lawmakers could ban TikTok in the United States

    04:02

  • Beijing residents welcome easing of Covid curbs

    01:00

  • Shanghai residents welcome easing of China's Covid curbs

    00:48

  • China rolling back harsh Covid restrictions after mass protests

    01:29

  • China eases Covid restrictions amid unprecedented protests

    02:49

  • China rethinks 'zero Covid' strategy, eases some lockdown rules

    06:50

  • Chinese-backed hackers stole millions in Covid relief, Secret Service says

    02:57

  • Chinese President Xi honors Jiang Zemin at memorial

    01:05

  • Beijing residents give eased Covid curbs cautious thumbs up

    01:00

  • Video shows violent protests in Guangzhou, southern China

    00:41

  • China places six astronauts in orbit on its space station for first time

    00:48

  • Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin dies aged 96

    00:50

  • Police in China cracking down on ‘zero-Covid’ protests

    01:40

  • After Covid protests, Shanghai residents line up again for testing

    00:58

  • Protests throughout China over ‘zero-Covid’ rules

    02:50

  • Video shows BBC journalist forcibly detained at Covid protest in Shanghai

    00:49

  • Video shows violent scenes around Foxconn plant in China

    01:01

  • At least 38 killed by fire at wholesalers in central China

    00:35

NBC News

Long lines outside Beijing pharmacies, clinics after Covid curbs eased

01:13

Residents of Beijing have formed long lines outside fever clinics and pharmacies, leading to a run on medicines, as the Chinese capital adapts to eased Covid-19 restrictions.Dec. 15, 2022

  • Senate votes to ban TikTok on all government devices

    04:44
  • Now Playing

    Long lines outside Beijing pharmacies, clinics after Covid curbs eased

    01:13
  • UP NEXT

    How soon lawmakers could ban TikTok in the United States

    04:02

  • Beijing residents welcome easing of Covid curbs

    01:00

  • Shanghai residents welcome easing of China's Covid curbs

    00:48

  • China rolling back harsh Covid restrictions after mass protests

    01:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All