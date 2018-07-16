Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Long road ahead for Charlottesville’s new police chief RaShall Brackney
NBC News catches up with RaShall Brackney, the recently appointed police chief in Charlottesville, Virginia. She shares her thoughts on how to rebuild community trust in law enforcement after last year’s violent “Unite the Right” rally left one dead and 19 injured.
