IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden reaffirms support for Ukraine amid tension with Russia

    03:41

  • Multiple inmates injured after fire at Baltimore jail

    01:13
  • Now Playing

    Longtime Dollywood greeter reflects on time working at theme park

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    1 accounted for, 2 still missing in Colorado fire aftermath

    02:51

  • Multiple people rescued from Sandia Peak Tramway after being stranded due to winter storm

    02:09

  • Three missing in Colorado wildfire

    02:19

  • For a second year, rising Covid cases impacting New Year’s celebrations

    02:38

  • Canceled flights cause travel chaos for busy holiday weekend

    01:51

  • Man could face charges after tiger’s killing at Florida zoo

    01:35

  • Dangerous wildfires tear through Colorado neighborhoods

    02:15

  • Two killed after train collides with car ignoring crossing gates in Florida

    01:44

  • Six injured after gunmen fire more than 65 shots in Philadelphia

    00:35

  • Will of Alex Murdaugh's wife reveals he inherited all her property

    03:32

  • Colorado truck driver sentence reduced to 10 years by governor

    03:20

  • Rare bird from Asia spotted in Kansas park

    00:52

  • Flights canceled through New Year’s over severe weather, omicron

    01:29

  • Tiger killed after biting custodian who approached enclosure after hours

    01:41

  • Colorado resident describes neighborhood ‘engulfed’ in smoke

    01:46

  • Emergency crews respond to explosion at Baltimore coal facility

    00:50

  • 3-year-old who accidentally shot herself on Christmas Day has died

    01:09

NBC News Channel

Longtime Dollywood greeter reflects on time working at theme park

02:02

Johnnie Crawford has been working at the Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, since it first opened in 1986. WBIR’s Leslie Ackerson reports.Jan. 3, 2022

  • Biden reaffirms support for Ukraine amid tension with Russia

    03:41

  • Multiple inmates injured after fire at Baltimore jail

    01:13
  • Now Playing

    Longtime Dollywood greeter reflects on time working at theme park

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    1 accounted for, 2 still missing in Colorado fire aftermath

    02:51

  • Multiple people rescued from Sandia Peak Tramway after being stranded due to winter storm

    02:09

  • Three missing in Colorado wildfire

    02:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All