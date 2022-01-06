IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • From 1982: Peter Bogdanovich reflects on girlfriend Dorothy Stratten’s murder

    01:26
  • Now Playing

    Los Angeles firefighter died after responding to house blaze

    00:34
  • UP NEXT

    Retired police officer describes loss felt in wake of suicide of two Florida deputies: 'It's devastating!'

    02:13

  • Former Indiana youth pastor convicted of child molestation sentenced to 20 years

    01:28

  • ‘She was just in her prime’: Father grieves daughter killed on the job

    02:26

  • Civil rights icon Homer Plessy posthumously pardoned by Louisiana governor

    01:58

  • Uber passenger stuck in Virginia I-95 snow shutdown hit with $700 bill

    02:09

  • Father of Harmony Montgomery, New Hampshire girl missing since 2019, arrested

    01:42

  • What parents need to know as CDC authorizes Covid booster for 12 to 15-year-olds

    05:24

  • Capitol police on high alert one year after Jan. 6 riot

    07:21

  • Candlelit vigil held for Philadelphia house fire victims

    00:42

  • California sheriff’s office recruit dies in freeway shooting

    02:10

  • Seattle police faked Proud Boys radio talk during 2020 protest

    01:56

  • Denver police received tip involving shooting suspect in January 2021

    02:30

  • Jan. 6 committee asks Fox News host Sean Hannity to cooperate with investigation 

    02:31

  • Illinois officials urge caution around pop-up Covid testing sites

    02:25

  • Reuters photographer recounts covering January 6 riot on Capitol Hill

    03:23

  • Hundreds of opened Amazon packages dumped roadside just before Christmas

    01:33

  • Inside the FBI’s January 6 investigation

    02:58

  • At least 12 killed in Philadelphia row home fire

    01:06

NBC News Channel

Los Angeles firefighter died after responding to house blaze

00:34

A Los Angeles firefighter died after he was injured while battling a house blaze, officials said.Jan. 6, 2022

  • From 1982: Peter Bogdanovich reflects on girlfriend Dorothy Stratten’s murder

    01:26
  • Now Playing

    Los Angeles firefighter died after responding to house blaze

    00:34
  • UP NEXT

    Retired police officer describes loss felt in wake of suicide of two Florida deputies: 'It's devastating!'

    02:13

  • Former Indiana youth pastor convicted of child molestation sentenced to 20 years

    01:28

  • ‘She was just in her prime’: Father grieves daughter killed on the job

    02:26

  • Civil rights icon Homer Plessy posthumously pardoned by Louisiana governor

    01:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All