WATCH: Los Angeles mayor says he was holding his breath during maskless Magic Johnson photo
01:19
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti responded to criticism after he was seen posing maskless for a photo with Magic Johnson at the NFC Championship game while masking was required. The mayor said he holds his breath when taking maskless photos so he can give people his "full face."Feb. 3, 2022
Now Playing
WATCH: Los Angeles mayor says he was holding his breath during maskless Magic Johnson photo
01:19
UP NEXT
MTP Compressed: Democrats in trouble with voters at home as Russia talks continue abroad
03:06
Who do Americans trust on Covid? The answer is complicated
01:42
Omicron cases drop in Northeast amid vaccine mandate battle
02:47
Mask regulations in schools trigger controversy among parents
02:39
Pennsylvania school district apologies after teacher tapes mask to student's face