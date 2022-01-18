Los Angeles nurse dies at hospital she worked in for 38 years after being attacked at bus stop

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    01:51

A Los Angeles nurse, who was attacked while waiting at a bus stop, has died at the hospital where she worked for 38 years. KNBC's Lauren Coronado reports.Jan. 18, 2022

